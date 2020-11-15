Xinjiang lifts last 10 poor counties out of poverty

A villager makes nang, a local flatbread, in Akesalayi Township of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2020. In a historic feat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has bidden farewell to absolute poverty. The last 10 impoverished counties in Xinjiang have managed to end absolute poverty, the regional government announced Saturday. The 10 counties, including Shache County, Moyu County and Akto County, are no longer impoverished counties by official standards, the local government said in an online statement. All the 10 counties are in southern Xinjiang, where the country's largest desert is located. Local people used to have limited access to stable income and public services due to the harsh natural environment and poor infrastructure. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

The government of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced Saturday that its last 10 impoverished counties have been lifted out of poverty according to official standards, marking a victory for all 32 such counties in Xinjiang in the war against poverty.The last 10 impoverished counties in Xinjiang, including Shache, Moyu and Akto, are no longer impoverished counties according to official standards, the local government said in an online statement on Saturday.All the 10 counties are in southern Xinjiang, where the country's largest desert is located.Southern Xinjiang was home to a large impoverished population due to poor natural environment and weak infrastructure. Local people used to have limited access to stable incomes and public services.Chen Lei, a local inspector from the poverty alleviation office in Xinjiang, said the lifting of the 10 counties out of poverty means all of Xinjiang's 3.089 million poor people, 3,666 poverty-stricken villages and all 32 impoverished counties have been lifted out of poverty, Xinhua reported.