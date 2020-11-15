China province with largest remaining poor population eliminates absolute poverty

Kids of the Lahu ethnic group pose for a photo in a hamlet of Bulangshan Township in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 9, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
Women work at a poverty relief workshop of a relocation site in Fugong County of Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 2, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
Rural doctor Meng Wenxin measures blood pressure for a villager of the Derung ethnic group at Bapo Village of Dulongjiang Township in Gongshan Derung and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
Li Wenshi, a woman of the Derung ethnic group, weaves a blanket in Dulongjiang Township in Gongshan Derung and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 5, 2020 shows a view of a relocation site of Daxingdi Township of Lushui City, Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)