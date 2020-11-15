China province with largest remaining poor population eliminates absolute poverty

Kids of the Lahu ethnic group pose for a photo in a hamlet of Bulangshan Township in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 9, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

The last nine counties in the province were delisted from the poverty-stricken county list, which meant all its 88 poverty-stricken counties have shaken off poverty, said Huang Yunbo, director of the provincial poverty alleviation office.It also marks that the 11 ethnic minority groups with relatively smaller populations in the province have bid farewell to poverty.

Women work at a poverty relief workshop of a relocation site in Fugong County of Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 2, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rural doctor Meng Wenxin measures blood pressure for a villager of the Derung ethnic group at Bapo Village of Dulongjiang Township in Gongshan Derung and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Li Wenshi, a woman of the Derung ethnic group, weaves a blanket in Dulongjiang Township in Gongshan Derung and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 5, 2020 shows a view of a relocation site of Daxingdi Township of Lushui City, Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)