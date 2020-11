Tourists are seen in the Annapurna Region, Nepal on Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Travel agencies in Nepal have received growing inquiries from foreign tourists for trekking and mountaineering after the Nepali government opened the two sectors for foreign tourists starting on Oct. 17.After a nearly seven-month suspension, Nepal has reopened to tourists in recent days.

