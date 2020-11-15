Tangerine planting industry developed in Hunan

Villagers pick tangerines in Mingxi Village of Furong Town, Yongshun County, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 14, 2020. In recent years, Furong Town in Yongshun County has taken advantages of its geographical conditions to develop the local tangerine planting industry, with the planting area of tangerine in the town reaching more than 7,000 mu (about 466.7 hectares) in 2019 and the yearly revenue reaching over 20 million yuan (3.03 million U.S. dollars). (Photo: Xinhua)

