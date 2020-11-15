People view photos during exhibition in Gaza City

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/15 14:31:20

Visitors view photos taken by Palestinian children during an exhibition in Gaza City, on Nov. 14, 2020. A group of Palestinian children participated in an exhibition with pictures they photographed for Gaza City during the home quarantine period. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
