Sri Lankans celebrate Diwali with caution amid COVID-19

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/15 14:36:35

Worshippers offer prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A worshipper offers prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A worshipper offers prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Worshippers offer prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus