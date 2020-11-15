Sri Lankans celebrate Diwali with caution amid COVID-19

Worshippers offer prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worshipper offers prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worshipper offers prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Worshippers offer prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)