Belt and Road regatta kicks off in Beihai

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The Belt and Road International Regatta kicked off on Sunday in Beihai, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, though COVID-19 has limited the scale of the tournament following its wide-ranging debut last season.The originally planned race would have seen competitors sail from China to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, but has now been limited to China as internationally COVID-19 remains a threat to athletes' and organizers' health.However, the event in Beihai has been extended from a few days to a week-long race.The competition, which is being held nearby the city's tourist spots such as Weizhou island, will feature the optimist, keelboat, kite-boarding and windsurfing disciplines.