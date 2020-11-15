Indians living in China celebrate traditional holiday Diwali

Many Indians living in China gathered together in cities around the country to celebrate Diwali, one of most important festivals in India, on Saturday night.

Chinese dancers perform for the guests at the party. Photo: Ji Yuqiao/GT

In Beijing, the Punjabi Indian Restaurant began preparing in the early afternoon. Dishes and drinks, including Lamb Nihari and Tomato Dhanya Shorba, were put out on table for a buffet-style banquet.At around 7 pm, guests who had previously registered online started to trickle in, some of them dressed in traditional Indian clothing. One employee at the restaurant told the Global Times that more than 70 people had registered for the celebration.Not only Indians, but also some Chinese joined the party. Guests leisurely filled their plates with food and chatted with their friends and families.The hall on the third floor of the restaurant had been decorated with flowers and colorful lights, while traditional Indian music floated through the air, adding a distinct atmosphere to the occasion.Ami, who comes from India and has lived in Beijing for six years, told the Global Times that she got up early that morning for the festival. Her home had been decorated too and, like the Chinese Spring Festival, she and her family wore new clothes to welcome the festival.Ami said celebrating the festival in Beijing felt a little lonely as the capital lacks the same festive atmosphere as her hometown, but there were still various activities in the city that she could go to and have fun with friends. She can also celebrate the Spring Festival here which has a similar feeling as Diwali.Two Chinese dancers performed an Indian dance during the celebration, inspiring many guests to also shake their bodies to the music.But Punjabi was not the only place to celebrate Diwali in the capital of China. The 3 Color Lotus Indian Restaurant also held an event.Meanwhile, in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, an Indian restaurant became a gathering place for local Indian residents to celebrate that night. The employees of the restaurant set off fireworks and performed traditional dances for customers.