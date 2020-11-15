Family classes in paddy fields offer urban residents opportunity to farming experience

A child shoulders rice stalks at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2020. In recent years, the administration office of Haizhu Wetland Park has launched a series of family classes in its paddy fields, offering urban residents an opportunity to farming experience. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2020 shows children harvesting rice with their parents at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province. In recent years, the administration office of Haizhu Wetland Park has launched a series of family classes in its paddy fields, offering urban residents an opportunity to farming experience. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Children do farm work at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, July 25, 2020. In recent years, the administration office of Haizhu Wetland Park has launched a series of family classes in its paddy fields, offering urban residents an opportunity to farming experience. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Children harvest rice with their parents at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, July 25, 2020. In recent years, the administration office of Haizhu Wetland Park has launched a series of family classes in its paddy fields, offering urban residents an opportunity to farming experience. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

