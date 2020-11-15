Bangladeshi Hindu community celebrate Diwali

A woman lights a lamp to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Nov. 14, 2020. The Bangladeshi Hindu community celebrated Diwali in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Saturday night. (Photo by Salim/Xinhua)

People light lamps to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Nov. 14, 2020. The Bangladeshi Hindu community celebrated Diwali in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Saturday night. (Photo by Salim/Xinhua)