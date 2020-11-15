Painting exhibition reviews Gao Chao’s art career

A new exhibition that kicked off at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) on Friday is paying tribute to veteran artist Gao Chao by looking back at his 70-year-old art career. The Frankly Sincere exhibition features more than 200 works from Gao from landscapes to portraits.Having lived in rural areas for a long time, Gao has incorporated that experience into a number of his paintings, portraying farmers and farming life.Additionally, his paintings also capture some historical moments such as the peaceful liberation of Beijing in 1949.According to Wu Weishan, curator of NAMOC, the museum's Collection and Donation series of exhibitions, of which the current exhibition is a part, offers visitors a chance to learn about the development of China's modern and contemporary art through the career of individual artists.The exhibition is set to end on Sunday.