Having the right people on your side will help you find ways to overcome challenges that will improve your life for the better. Education will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 11, 18.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Make sure you put your positive energy to good use today. You will have the opportunity to achieve something great. Going over plans with someone you love will help your relationship flourish. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Beware of flattery. As good as it feels to have your ego stroked, do not let that blind you to what is going on right in front of you. Networking is a good way to keep abreast of changes in your field. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Actions will speak louder than words today. Do not waste time trying to convince others to see things your way. Instead, let the results you get speak for themselves. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Expect the unexpected today. Keeping a bit of leeway in your schedule will give you some room to maneuver when things end up not going your way. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A new acquaintance may try to take advantage of your generosity and good nature. Carefully consider any offers before you decide to move forward today. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Today will be a good time to take a serious look at your plans for the future. You are likely to come across an opportunity to increase your earnings. Working as a team will help cultivate a good atmosphere at home and at work. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Avoid those who enjoy overspending or you may find that you are emptying your wallet much faster than you usually do. Patience will open the door to an opportunity for career advancement. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Do not allow your emotions to control you. Listen carefully to what the logical part of your mind tells you and act on that advice. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)This is not a good time to go public with your business plans. There is still much more research to be done, which will turn up some hidden dangers. You will have to pick up the slack if those you work with are not pulling their fair weight. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not give in to someone pressuring you to spend more money than you feel comfortable spending. You can invest, but make sure to stay within your means. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Someone will be able to take advantage of you if you are not thinking clearly. A broken promise may cause trouble. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Having dreams is good, but keeping an eye on reality will allow you to follow through with your plans as you move forward at a slow and steady pace. ✭✭✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.