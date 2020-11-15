Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/15 18:28:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Casual shirts

  5 Bubba ___ Shrimp Co.

  9 Jersey attraction

 14 Wheel-connecting bar

 15 Common shape for a mirror

 16 Jotted down

 17 Lecture with superlative flair?

 20 As unyielding as rock

 21 "Knock it off!"

 22 Hog holder

 23 Word of affirmation

 24 Tigger's hopping friend

 26 Sponge (up), as gravy

 28 Sign indicating a water feature is no longer out of order?

 34 Hunter visible at night?

 37 Apt "evil" anagram

 38 National sport of Japan

 39 Corp. shake-up

 40 ___ at ease

 41 Half-hearted

 42 Z, to a sorority pledge

 43 Yield control of

 44 Reason for some mistakes

 45 Store with so-so engagement rings?

 48 Scale step after fa

 49 School closing, in an email?

 50 "The Eagle ___ landed"

 53 ___-com (date movie)

 56 Precious stones

 59 "Cross my heart!"

 61 Needing to return recliners?

 64 Brawl

 65 Way of walking

 66 Fan site focus

 67 Inclusive conjunction pair

 68 Quaint lodgings

 69 Minuscule

DOWN

  1 Stretchable candy

  2 Banish

  3 ___ impersonator

  4 Witnessed

  5 Prankster's triumphant cry

  6 Type of ray that causes tanning

  7 Snickers maker

  8 Scheme

  9 Attach with a click?

 10 All the rage

 11 Elevator pioneer

 12 Acquire a tux, usually

 13 Avant-garde

 18 Undiluted

 19 "Riveting" poster icon

 25 Being exhibited

 27 Pretend to be

 28 Sudden offensives

 29 Squiggly Spanish diacritic

 30 Genetic variant

 31 Young dogs

 32 Produce, as sound waves

 33 Network connection point

 34 Ricelike pasta

 35 Smell horrible

 36 Speck

 41 Robin or bluebird

 43 Many a talk show guest, informally

 46 One may wear a Fitbit

 47 Decrees

 50 Supermodel Klum

 51 "Hammerin' Hank" of baseball

 52 "r u 4 real?"

 53 Oblong tomato

 54 Luke Wilson's brother

 55 Not very spicy

 57 Bethlehem gift bearers

 58 Review

 60 "Not so fast!"

 62 Opposite of paleo-

 63 Family

solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: HOROSCOPE
blog comments powered by Disqus