puzzle

1 Casual shirts5 Bubba ___ Shrimp Co.9 Jersey attraction14 Wheel-connecting bar15 Common shape for a mirror16 Jotted down17 Lecture with superlative flair?20 As unyielding as rock21 "Knock it off!"22 Hog holder23 Word of affirmation24 Tigger's hopping friend26 Sponge (up), as gravy28 Sign indicating a water feature is no longer out of order?34 Hunter visible at night?37 Apt "evil" anagram38 National sport of Japan39 Corp. shake-up40 ___ at ease41 Half-hearted42 Z, to a sorority pledge43 Yield control of44 Reason for some mistakes45 Store with so-so engagement rings?48 Scale step after fa49 School closing, in an email?50 "The Eagle ___ landed"53 ___-com (date movie)56 Precious stones59 "Cross my heart!"61 Needing to return recliners?64 Brawl65 Way of walking66 Fan site focus67 Inclusive conjunction pair68 Quaint lodgings69 Minuscule1 Stretchable candy2 Banish3 ___ impersonator4 Witnessed5 Prankster's triumphant cry6 Type of ray that causes tanning7 Snickers maker8 Scheme9 Attach with a click?10 All the rage11 Elevator pioneer12 Acquire a tux, usually13 Avant-garde18 Undiluted19 "Riveting" poster icon25 Being exhibited27 Pretend to be28 Sudden offensives29 Squiggly Spanish diacritic30 Genetic variant31 Young dogs32 Produce, as sound waves33 Network connection point34 Ricelike pasta35 Smell horrible36 Speck41 Robin or bluebird43 Many a talk show guest, informally46 One may wear a Fitbit47 Decrees50 Supermodel Klum51 "Hammerin' Hank" of baseball52 "r u 4 real?"53 Oblong tomato54 Luke Wilson's brother55 Not very spicy57 Bethlehem gift bearers58 Review60 "Not so fast!"62 Opposite of paleo-63 Family

solution