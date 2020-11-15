puzzle
ACROSS
1 Casual shirts
5 Bubba ___ Shrimp Co.
9 Jersey attraction
14 Wheel-connecting bar
15 Common shape for a mirror
16 Jotted down
17 Lecture with superlative flair?
20 As unyielding as rock
21 "Knock it off!"
22 Hog holder
23 Word of affirmation
24 Tigger's hopping friend
26 Sponge (up), as gravy
28 Sign indicating a water feature is no longer out of order?
34 Hunter visible at night?
37 Apt "evil" anagram
38 National sport of Japan
39 Corp. shake-up
40 ___ at ease
41 Half-hearted
42 Z, to a sorority pledge
43 Yield control of
44 Reason for some mistakes
45 Store with so-so engagement rings?
48 Scale step after fa
49 School closing, in an email?
50 "The Eagle ___ landed"
53 ___-com (date movie)
56 Precious stones
59 "Cross my heart!"
61 Needing to return recliners?
64 Brawl
65 Way of walking
66 Fan site focus
67 Inclusive conjunction pair
68 Quaint lodgings
69 MinusculeDOWN
1 Stretchable candy
2 Banish
3 ___ impersonator
4 Witnessed
5 Prankster's triumphant cry
6 Type of ray that causes tanning
7 Snickers maker
8 Scheme
9 Attach with a click?
10 All the rage
11 Elevator pioneer
12 Acquire a tux, usually
13 Avant-garde
18 Undiluted
19 "Riveting" poster icon
25 Being exhibited
27 Pretend to be
28 Sudden offensives
29 Squiggly Spanish diacritic
30 Genetic variant
31 Young dogs
32 Produce, as sound waves
33 Network connection point
34 Ricelike pasta
35 Smell horrible
36 Speck
41 Robin or bluebird
43 Many a talk show guest, informally
46 One may wear a Fitbit
47 Decrees
50 Supermodel Klum
51 "Hammerin' Hank" of baseball
52 "r u 4 real?"
53 Oblong tomato
54 Luke Wilson's brother
55 Not very spicy
57 Bethlehem gift bearers
58 Review
60 "Not so fast!"
62 Opposite of paleo-
63 Family
solution