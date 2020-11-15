Learning Chinese

Chat attackstarchaser/ 追星 / (zhuī xīnɡ)A: Do you usually follow stars?你平时追星吗？(nǐ pínɡshí zhuīxīnɡ ma?)B: Sometimes. I usually pay attention to some sports stars like stars taking part in soccer competitions and boxing matches.偶尔吧,我平时关注一些体育明星,类似足球比赛与拳击比赛的明星。(ǒuěr bā, wǒ pínɡshí ɡuānzhù yīxiē tǐyù mínɡxīnɡ, lèisì zúqiú bǐsài yǔ quánjībǐsài de mínɡxīnɡ.)A: Then you now that the fans of a lot of stars in China today have their own special names. For instance, Jackson Yee fans are called thousand paper cranes.那你知道现在中国很多明星的粉丝,都有自己的专属名字。比如易烊千玺的粉丝们叫千纸鹤。(nànǐ zhīdào xiànzài zhōnɡɡuó hěnduō mínɡxīnɡ de fěnsī, dōuyǒu zìjǐde zhuānshǔ mínɡzì. bǐrú yìyánɡqiānxǐ de fěnsī mén jiào qiānzhǐhè.)B: It sounds really interesting. Then how do these names they call themselves come about?听起来好像很有意思,那这些粉丝自己的称呼都是怎么来的呢？(tīnɡqǐlái hǎoxiànɡ hěnyǒu yìsī, nà zhèxiē fěnsī zìjǐ de chēnɡhū dōushì zěnme láide ne?)A: Fans will do some wordplay with the name of the star they admire. They can always invent some creative names.粉丝会把自己追捧的明星的名字进行谐音处理。他们取的名字常常很有创意呢。(fěnsī huìbǎ zìjǐ zhuīpěnɡde mínɡxīnɡ de mínɡzì jìnxínɡ xiéyīn chǔlǐ. tāmén qǔde mínɡzì chánɡchánɡ hěn yǒu chuànɡyì ne.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT