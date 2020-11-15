Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic Belt

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on comprehensively advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Saturday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, at a symposium he chaired on comprehensively advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.He called for efforts to write a new chapter in prioritizing ecological conservation and boosting green development, create a new model for regional coordinated development, build a new height for high-level opening-up, foster new advantages in innovation-led development, and draw a new painting featuring harmony among the landscape, the people and the city.Such efforts are aimed at turning the Yangtze River Economic Belt into the country's main battlefield for green development, the main artery for a smooth "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets, and the main force spearheading high-quality economic development, he said.