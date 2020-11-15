Thailand's natural rubber price at domestic markets keeps rising

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/15 21:32:50

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2020 shows a farmer collecting latex at a rubber plantation in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. Thailand's price for natural rubber at domestic markets kept rising as a result of more demands than supplies, said a top executive official recently. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2020 shows a rubber plantation in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. Thailand's price for natural rubber at domestic markets kept rising as a result of more demands than supplies, said a top executive official recently. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2020 shows a farmer collecting latex at a rubber plantation in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. Thailand's price for natural rubber at domestic markets kept rising as a result of more demands than supplies, said a top executive official recently. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus