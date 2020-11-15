Defining 5.5G for a better, intelligent world: Huawei’s David Wang

Huawei's Executive Director David Wang Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

At the 2020 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) in East China's Shanghai Municipality on Friday, David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director, gave his keynote speech: "Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World."At this year's two-day forum, officials from 5G leader Huawei joined hands with representatives of global operators, regulatory agencies, partners, analysts and other ICT industry elites to share their thoughts on global industry trends and hot topics, including the development of 5G, AI and ICT technologies.5.5G will be an evolution of 5G, and Huawei looked forward to working with industry partners to define 5.5G, Wang said.In preparation for the day when 5G will support 100 billion connections, Huawei has proposed its vision for 5.5G. The 5G leader aims to inject more vitality into 5G, and create new value for the development of our societies and industry upgrades."5.5G is our vision for the industry. It is an enhancement and extension of the three standard 5G scenarios defined by the ITU - eMBB, mMTC, and URLLC," noted Wang."Going beyond the original three application scenarios to six, 5.5G will take us beyond the Internet of Everything (IoT), enabling the intelligent IoT," Wang added.At the forum, the Huawei executive also put forward proposals for 5.5G. He urged industry stakeholders to start working on 5.5G within the 3GPP framework as soon as possible.Wang also called for the industry to work together to drive a thriving 5.5G industry ecosystem by making the most of the sub-100 GHz spectrum to provide diversified network capabilities and devices and overhaul cellular IoT.The industry needs to further integrate 5G into verticals to create more use scenarios and accelerate digital and intelligent transformation, Wang added.