Tunnel 7 of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway drilled through

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Tunnel 7 of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in West Java province, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2020. The Tunnel 7 was successfully drilled through. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Workers celebrate the breakthrough of the Tunnel 7 of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in West Java province, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2020. The Tunnel 7 was successfully drilled through. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)