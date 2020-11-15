Tunnel 7 of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway drilled through

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/15 23:44:24

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Tunnel 7 of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in West Java province, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2020. The Tunnel 7 was successfully drilled through. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

Workers celebrate the breakthrough of the Tunnel 7 of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in West Java province, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2020. The Tunnel 7 was successfully drilled through. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

