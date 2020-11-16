Suspect in the murder of a family of six in Henan tracked to Yellow River

Photo: Screenshot of Yu Video

A car belonging to a suspect wanted in the murder of a family of six, including three adults and three children on Sunday morning, in Yuanyang county, Central China's Henan Province, was found abandoned near a dyke on the northern bank of the Yellow River, Jiemian News reported on Sunday night.Police dogs were used to track the suspect to the dyke. As of press time, the suspect's whereabouts is unknown and some locals believe he may have jumped into the river, Jiemian reported.The public security bureau in Yuanyang announced on its public WeChat account on Sunday afternoon that a major criminal case occurred in Jintang township, Yuanyang county on the early morning of Sunday. A man surnamed Sun was wanted in a major crime investigation.Several media reports have said that a family of six were killed in Loufengming village, Jintang township, Yuanyang county on early morning of Sunday.