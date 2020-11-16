China confident in security of CPEC, opposes all forms of terrorism: FM

Zhao Lijian

China opposes all forms of terrorism and calls on the international community, especially regional countries, to carry out counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguard common security.China believes that Pakistan will continue to take forceful measures to ensure the construction security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.China is confident that with the support of the international community, it will work with Pakistan to build and operate the CPEC well. "We believe that Pakistan will continue to take effective measures to ensure the security of the construction of CPEC," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at Monday's routine press briefing.As an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC is not only of great significance to promoting the common development of China and Pakistan, but also conducive to regional connectivity and common prosperity, Zhao said.The response came after Pakistan recently released evidence to the international community accusing India of sheltering, training and financing terrorist groups, saying these groups not only seek to destabilize Pakistan, but also to undermine the CPEC.