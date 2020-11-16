J-10 fighter jets hit ground targets

A simulated ground target is hit by a J-10 fighter jet during a flight training exercise organized by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on November 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming, Hu Zhihao and Gu Haodong)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command gives a thumbs-up in his cockpit during a flight training exercise on November 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming, Hu Zhihao and Gu Haodong)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise on November 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming, Hu Zhihao and Gu Haodong)

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command are just about to finish the pre-flight checks in the aircraft hangar, as a ground crew signals with flags during a flight training exercise on November 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming, Hu Zhihao and Gu Haodong)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise on November 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming, Hu Zhihao and Gu Haodong)