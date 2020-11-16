Tihar Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

A Nepalese man wearing a face mask is offered with "Tika" on the forehead during Bhai Tika, the final day of Tihar Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks as precautionary measures against the coronavirus are seen at Rani Pokhari (Queen's Pond) during Bhai Tika, the final day of Tihar Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Nov. 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks have their hands sanitized and temperature checked when entering Rani Pokhari (Queen's Pond) during Bhai Tika, the final day of Tihar Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

