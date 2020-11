Couples attend traditional wedding ceremony in Guiyang

Couples attend a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A bride expresses thanks to relatives and friends during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A bride is seen during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A couple show the certificate for their marriage during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Brides bow during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A bridegroom signs on the certificate for marriage during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A couple deliver wedding candy to relatives and friends during a traditional wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)