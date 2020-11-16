Young Tibetan man goes viral on Chinese social media with handsome looks

Tashi Dingzhen Photo: screenshot of video posted on Sina Weibo

A young Tibetan man named Tashi Dingzhen has suddenly captured the hearts of netizens throughout China with his "innocent and original" looks. With his dark skin and cheeks reddened by the sun, he gives off a charm that netizens have found unique.Several hashtags about 20-year-old such as "Tibetan men are so handsome" and "Tashi's livestream" are trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo. The hashtag "Dingzhen" has been viewed more than 600 million times as of Sunday afternoon.Tashi Dingzhen's popularity started with a video clip uploaded on Sina Weibo that shows him slowly walking toward the camera with a sunny smile. The video quickly generated a storm of posts online.After going viral, the young man joined two livestreams, during one of which he told viewers that one of his greatest wishes is for his pony to win an upcoming horse race.The young man's innocent smile drove viewers wild."I want to go to Sichuan as soon as possible to introduce myself to this young man and try to become his girlfriend," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo. Tashi Dingzhen lives in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.It didn't take long for China's entertainment industry to take notice of the young man's popularity. It was reported on Sina Weibo that entertainment companies including Tencent have gone to his hometown to find him and invite him to make an appearance on variety shows.The news led to another hashtag "Run, Tashi" from netizens who were against the idea of the young man entering the entertainment industry."The most precious part of Tashi Dingzhen is his purity. I do not want him to be made up by that complicated industry, which would destroy his original beauty," one netizen wrote in a post that echoed many people's sentiments online.When interviewed by local media, Tashi Dingzhen said he was not aware that he had gone viral and that he has not been contacted by any companies. Speaking of whether he would be willing to become a star, he merely answered that he's rather become the prince of horse racing.Global Times