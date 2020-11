Local authorities introduce mushroom cultivation projects to increase income in Guizhou

Villagers sort dried lion's mane mushrooms at an agricultural cooperative of Jinquan subdistrict in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. More than 2,800 relocated households live in Jinquan subdistrict. This year, local authorities introduced mushroom cultivation projects to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

A villager picks lion's mane mushrooms at a cultivation base of Jinquan subdistrict in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

A villager carries dried lion's mane mushrooms at an agricultural cooperative of Jinquan subdistrict in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)