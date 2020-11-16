Kids play football during football class at resettlement site in Hubei

Kids play football during a football class at a resettlement site in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2020. The construction of resettlement sites in Xuan'en are planned as a whole with hospitals, schools and other public facilities such as ball game courts. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Kids play football during a football class at a resettlement site in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2020. The construction of resettlement sites in Xuan'en are planned as a whole with hospitals, schools and other public facilities such as ball game courts. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Kids play football during a football class at a resettlement site in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2020. The construction of resettlement sites in Xuan'en are planned as a whole with hospitals, schools and other public facilities such as ball game courts. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)