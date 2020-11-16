Aussie backbencher's China-smearing 'balderdash' weaponizes Olympic Games for political gain: expert

An Australian backbencher, who is famous for his hawkish views on China, again made irresponsibly, melodramatic and outrageous remarks comparing the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games to the 1936 Olympic Games hosted by Nazi Germany, a comment that Chinese experts said was mere "attention-seeking" and an attempt to weaponize the global sports event to serve his dark conspiratorial agenda.According to reports by Australian media on Monday, Australian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz made the groundless comparison to Nazi Germany citing China's treatment of its Uygur population and the government's legal response to anti-government protests in Hong Kong.Abetz is also a member of the Wolverines, a group composed of anti-China Australian politicians.Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Monday that sensational China-smearing by Australian politicians serves their individual ambitions at the expense of their country's national interest.Chen warned that "what matters is how far such lurid comments will affect policy-making.""Abetz's malice lies in his preposterous comparison of China to Nazi Germany, aims to weaponize the Olympic Games to serve his dark political conspiratorial agenda," Chen said.Chen called Abetz a notorious anti-China extremist who spins ludicrous and irrational tall tales about China, saying they are "malignant balderdash" and "totally against the basic principles of truth-seeking statesmanship."Chen turned the tables saying Abetz resembles Hilter's propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, who unashamedly touted"a lie that is repeated a thousand times becomes truth.""Abetz's conniving is bound to fail in the face of truth and peace," Chen noted.Australian Independent Senator Rex Patrick in October called on Australia to boycott the 2022 games.