Court chief stabbed to death after suspect's divorce hearing

File Photo:VCG

The head of a local court was stabbed to death in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the local Public Security Bureau announced on its public Chinese Twitter-like Sina Weibo account.The court chief, surnamed Hao, was stabbed to death following a divorce hearing on Friday, according to the bureau's announcement released on Monday afternoon. The police report didn't indicate if Wu's divorce was granted or refused.The suspect, surnamed Wu, entered the Zhoujia Courtroom with a weapon on Friday, the online news platform thepaper.cn reported on Monday.The Shuangcheng branch of the Harbin Public Security Bureau received a report that Hao had been stabbed shortly after noon on Friday. Wu was detained on the spot and police say he confessed to the murder.The police investigation is ongoing, said the statement.