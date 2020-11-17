Update: Huawei's Honor sell-off ‘a collective decision' of whole supply chain to ensure survival of the brand amid US political crackdown

Photo: VCG
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies sold its sub brand Honor to a Chinese consortium over 30 agents and dealers, a joint decision made by Honor’s whole supply chain to ensure its survival amid escalating US sanctions. This is also seen as “unprecedented, stirring self-rescuing” of Chinese tech firms in face of unreasonable political crackdown, according to industry analysts.
The Joint Statement
The statement was made following market rumors about the deal that have been circulating for days
. Selling off its low-end, budget phone line is considered a major decision enabling the tech giant – the second-largest smartphone vendor worldwide – to ease the impact of the US crackdown.
The deal represents “a market-driven investment made to save Honor’s industry chain,” the buyer’s joint statement said. All shareholders of the new Honor company will fully support the development of the Honor brand, enabling it to leverage the industry’s advantages in resources, brands, production, channels and services and more effectively complete in the marketplace.
The sale will include all assets of Honor. Once the acquisition is complete, Huawei will not hold any shares in the new Honor company.
This move is also seen aspalpable all-out efforts in the supply chain to save a growing domestic brand, which is akin to “cutting off its arm to save its body”, some analysts said, as the Huawei’s lower-end smartphone business has been facing tremendous pressure from the US on chipset ban and technology restriction.
The statement did not disclose the amount of the deal.
Huawei also said in a statement on Tuesday morning that its “consumer business has been under tremendous pressure.” It decided to sell all of its Honor business assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co, which will help Honor’s channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time.
“This move has been made by Honor’s industry chain to ensure its own survival. Over 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand first proposed this acquisition,” the statement said.
Previous media reports said the sale included the brand, research and development (R&D) capabilities, supply chain management and its 8,000 staffs. In addition to its smartphone business, Honor also makes tablets, laptops and wearable devices.
In the third quarter of 2020, Huawei shipped 51.7 million units of smartphones, and Honor phones accounted for 26 percent of them, according to media reports, citing market research firm Canalys.
Given low profits of lower-end smartphones, Honor recorded total revenues about 90 billion yuan in 2019, with net profits of some 6 billion yuan. Honor brand revenues accounted for 15 percent to 17 percent of total revenues of Huawei’s consumer business group and about 8 to 9 percent of the company’s total revenues. As a result, the sell-off won’t have a significant impact on Huawei’s bottom line, according to some analysis.
“This is unfortunate but a very logical move to salvage the business for its fast growing Honor line of business,” Neil Shah, a veteran analystat Counterpoint, told the Global Times on Tuesday. The deal is believed to help Honor maintain its market share in China, Shah noted.
More importantly, the sell-off of Honor brand will help ease the pain of the US chipset ban on Huawei, as the company has been facing difficulty accessing high-end Kirin series chipsets. Honor smartphones have used fewer Kirin chipsets, and the ban has cast a shadow over its new product launch and supply, industry analysts said.
It’s likely that the sale will enable Honor to use US affiliated technology and software such as Google, and there’s also a possibility that Honor can regain shares that Huawei lost in it overseas market, analysts noted.
The deal includes Honor’s management team also shows the brand was not ‘abandoned,’ as the board of the new company is made up of “Huawei people” to some extent, Ma Jihua, a veteran industry analyst and close follower of Huawei, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Some industry experts said Honor’s transparent ownership will clear doubts of the US government, enabling it to avoid sanctions like other Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi and OPPO.