Canberra's cold war mentality is cause to fraught ties with China: FM

China-Australia

The pivotal reason for sharply declining China-Australia relations is that some Australian politicians with a cold war mentality and ideological prejudice, consider Chinese development to be a threat to their country, and they adopt a series of "wrong words and deeds against China", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.The remarks came as Western media reports said that China has taken a spate of restrictive moves against importing Australian products. Australia's Trade Minister Simon Birmingham even complained in a media interview re-cently that "the ball is now very much in China's court to come to the table for that dialogue."Zhao said at a regular press briefing in Beijing that the Australian side has repeatedly spoken and acted out of turn on issues concerning China's core interests like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, and it has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, in blatant violation of the basic norms governing international relations.He accused Australia of launching or taking part in activities targeting China regarding problems such as Xinjiang in venues like the UN Human Rights Council, while interfering in the enforcement of the national security law for Hong Kong and backing the participation of Taiwan as an observer at the World Health Assembly meeting."All of these actions are gross interference in China's internal affairs, which severely harm the feelings of Chinese people," Zhao said.In the absence of evidences, some people in Australia slandered and accused China of engaging in so-called "intervention and infiltration activities" in Australia, and they sought to politicize, stigmatize and create barriers for normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia, Zhao said.Australia took the lead to ban Chinese companies like Huawei from participating in the country's 5G network establishment, while repeatedly blocking Chinese companies from investing in Australia under the guise of "national security concerns"."These practices have seriously damaged the mutual trust between the two countries, poisoned the atmosphere of bilateral relations, and sabotaged the developing momentum of China-Australia relations," he said.Even many Australians with insight call on the Australian government to take a reasonable and fair stance in handling issues concerning China relations, Zhao said, noting that the Australian side should look squarely at its mis-deeds, rather than put the blame on others."We think that it's normal that there are some conflicts and divergence be-tween China and Australia due to their different histories and social develop-ment stages," Zhao said. "The key is to properly control the conflicts or differ-ences in a constructive way, instead of forcing one's own thoughts and will on the other under the excuse of maintaining national interests and values," he stressed.He said that China doesn't want to see China-Australia relations experience such difficulty, for which the Chinese side has no responsibility."In order to get out of the predicament, the key lies in Australia facing squarely the crux of the current setback, seeing China's rapid development objectively and rationally, handling bilateral relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect and equal treatment, and doing more things conducive to enhancing mutual trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries," Zhao said.Recently, China blasted Australia several times for reneging on its commit-ments, and always taking discriminatory measures against China.Wang Wenbin, another spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular media briefing on November 6 that Australia has launched as many as 106 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against Chinese products by now, while China has only initiated four investigations against Australian goods.Since 2018, more than 10 Chinese investment projects in Australia have been rejected by Canberra, on untenable "national security concerns" to ban Chinese high-tech companies in its 5G network building, and put restrictions in areas like infrastructure, agriculture and animal husbandry, Wang said.