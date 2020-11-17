Xi stresses sticking to socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech while attending the central conference on work related to overall law-based governance held in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

President Xi Jinping has called for staying on the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and promoting the modernization of China's governance system and capacity along the path of the rule of law.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement when addressing the central conference on work related to overall law-based governance held in Beijing Monday and Tuesday

