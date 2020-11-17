2020 Design Canberra Festival held in Australia

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows a large-scale painting displayed at the lakeside of Lake Burley Griffin during the 2020 Design Canberra Festival in Canberra, Australia. The 2020 Design Canberra Festival in Australia is held from Nov. 9 to 29 celebrating and promoting the nation's capital as a global city of design. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

People view works by Australian women artists displayed during the 2020 Design Canberra Festival at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 17, 2020. The 2020 Design Canberra Festival in Australia is held from Nov. 9 to 29 celebrating and promoting the nation's capital as a global city of design. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

