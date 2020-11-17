Scenery of Gongshui River in China's Hubei

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/17 21:35:45

A white-browed laughingthrush perches on a tree branch by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows moss on the bank of the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows green bristle grass on the bank of the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows ginkgo leaves by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows pink knotweeds by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province . (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus