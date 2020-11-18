RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Emotional entanglements will slow down your progress towards making your dreams come true. Reconnecting with people who think like you do will improve your chances of success this weekend. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 9, 13, 14.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do your best to get things done as quickly and efficiently as possible this weekend. Do not let anyone get in your way. Focus all your energy on your goals and make sure you complete whatever you start. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A hastily made decision may lead to complications. Take the time to let your emotions settle before you share your thoughts or pass any judgments. Long-term financial investments will prove to be fruitful. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)An unusual offer may be tempting, but be sure you have all the facts before you commit to anything that sounds risky. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A misunderstanding may cause trouble this weekend. Stay away from anyone creating an emotionally disruptive situation that could affect your reputation. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Keep up with career innovations and trends. A business meeting or event will give you the chance to meet prospective clients. Joint ventures look promising this weekend so go ahead and move forward with confidence. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do whatever you have to in order to keep improving your skills. The more you know about your field the better your chances for promotion. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Actions will speak far louder than words this weekend. It will be important to stay proactive if you want to get ahead or make a change at the workplace. Lady Luck will be by your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)This weekend will be a good time to try something that you have always wanted to do. Go ahead and take a trip or join an activity that speaks to you. Romance is in the stars for you. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing and head down your own path. Taking part in interesting events or social activities may lead to a new endeavor. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Change can be good if you are willing to be flexible. Although it may be painful, you will open yourself to more opportunities by letting go of the past. You will be recognized for your efforts at work. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Try your best to keep things in perspective. What you dream of achieving and what you can actually achieve may not be the same. You may need to rethink your priorities. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You may have to make some special arrangements in order to follow through on a commitment. Someone close to you will need some emotional support and encouragement. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.