Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/18 20:18:40

ACROSS



  1 Stuff in potatoes

  7 Like Pinocchio, originally

 13 In rows and columns

 15 Raider Nation, for instance

 16 Inverse trig function

 17 Easy chair go-with

 18 Cars that aren't green

 19 Monetary inflow

 20 Roman river

 22 "That ___ easy!"

 25 Perfect

 26 Hip-hop's ___ Def

 29 Sign, as a contract

 30 It stops near the Eiffel Tower

 31 Holiday ___ (hotel chain)

 32 Made something scary

 36 On edge

 37 Pallid

 38 Daisy relative

 39 Palindromic sister

 42 A wedding cake may have many

 43 Longtime "Game of Thrones" network

 44 Baboon or bonobo (circle this answer's second letter [the only in the grid] for a bonus)

 45 Colonial insect

 46 Street hustler's ploy, as depicted in this grid

 52 Parks in civil rights history

 53 Stage remark

 54 Bio that lists living relatives

 55 "The Kite Runner" protagonist

 56 Narrates

 57 Bone next to a radius

 58 Lake near Las Vegas

 59 Van Gogh hangout hidden in "earless"

 60 Concert souvenirs, for short

DOWN

  1 One way to go to prom

  2 Skater Lipinski

  3 They contain the sequence "s, t, u"

  4 Word before "hour" or "order"

  5 Advertising award

  6 Punt measurement

  7 Napoleon's undoing

  8 Currently airing

  9 Bassoon's higher cousin

 10 ___ with faint praise

 11 Jacob tricked him

 12 "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Leakes

 14 Lived

 15 57-Across's location

 21 Testing stage for an app

 22 They transport electricity

 23 Operating room number?

 24 You may do an ollie with it

 26 What some overcommitted people have a fear of

 27 Under consideration

 28 Mocking look

 32 Initials on a Windy City bus

 33 Alps region

 34 Regarding birth

 35 ICU figures

 39 Egypt's second president

 40 Like a hard battle

 41 Constantly pester

 46 Disneyland transport

 47 Starter ___ (first house)

 48 Numbers to crunch

 49 Like -12, vis-a-vis 37

 50 Grumpy workplace?

 51 H's, in sorority names

Solution



