Puzzle

1 Stuff in potatoes7 Like Pinocchio, originally13 In rows and columns15 Raider Nation, for instance16 Inverse trig function17 Easy chair go-with18 Cars that aren't green19 Monetary inflow20 Roman river22 "That ___ easy!"25 Perfect26 Hip-hop's ___ Def29 Sign, as a contract30 It stops near the Eiffel Tower31 Holiday ___ (hotel chain)32 Made something scary36 On edge37 Pallid38 Daisy relative39 Palindromic sister42 A wedding cake may have many43 Longtime "Game of Thrones" network44 Baboon or bonobo (circle this answer's second letter [the only in the grid] for a bonus)45 Colonial insect46 Street hustler's ploy, as depicted in this grid52 Parks in civil rights history53 Stage remark54 Bio that lists living relatives55 "The Kite Runner" protagonist56 Narrates57 Bone next to a radius58 Lake near Las Vegas59 Van Gogh hangout hidden in "earless"60 Concert souvenirs, for short1 One way to go to prom2 Skater Lipinski3 They contain the sequence "s, t, u"4 Word before "hour" or "order"5 Advertising award6 Punt measurement7 Napoleon's undoing8 Currently airing9 Bassoon's higher cousin10 ___ with faint praise11 Jacob tricked him12 "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Leakes14 Lived15 57-Across's location21 Testing stage for an app22 They transport electricity23 Operating room number?24 You may do an ollie with it26 What some overcommitted people have a fear of27 Under consideration28 Mocking look32 Initials on a Windy City bus33 Alps region34 Regarding birth35 ICU figures39 Egypt's second president40 Like a hard battle41 Constantly pester46 Disneyland transport47 Starter ___ (first house)48 Numbers to crunch49 Like -12, vis-a-vis 3750 Grumpy workplace?51 H's, in sorority names

Solution