PuzzleACROSS
1 Stuff in potatoes
7 Like Pinocchio, originally
13 In rows and columns
15 Raider Nation, for instance
16 Inverse trig function
17 Easy chair go-with
18 Cars that aren't green
19 Monetary inflow
20 Roman river
22 "That ___ easy!"
25 Perfect
26 Hip-hop's ___ Def
29 Sign, as a contract
30 It stops near the Eiffel Tower
31 Holiday ___ (hotel chain)
32 Made something scary
36 On edge
37 Pallid
38 Daisy relative
39 Palindromic sister
42 A wedding cake may have many
43 Longtime "Game of Thrones" network
44 Baboon or bonobo (circle this answer's second letter [the only in the grid] for a bonus)
45 Colonial insect
46 Street hustler's ploy, as depicted in this grid
52 Parks in civil rights history
53 Stage remark
54 Bio that lists living relatives
55 "The Kite Runner" protagonist
56 Narrates
57 Bone next to a radius
58 Lake near Las Vegas
59 Van Gogh hangout hidden in "earless"
60 Concert souvenirs, for shortDOWN
1 One way to go to prom
2 Skater Lipinski
3 They contain the sequence "s, t, u"
4 Word before "hour" or "order"
5 Advertising award
6 Punt measurement
7 Napoleon's undoing
8 Currently airing
9 Bassoon's higher cousin
10 ___ with faint praise
11 Jacob tricked him
12 "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Leakes
14 Lived
15 57-Across's location
21 Testing stage for an app
22 They transport electricity
23 Operating room number?
24 You may do an ollie with it
26 What some overcommitted people have a fear of
27 Under consideration
28 Mocking look
32 Initials on a Windy City bus
33 Alps region
34 Regarding birth
35 ICU figures
39 Egypt's second president
40 Like a hard battle
41 Constantly pester
46 Disneyland transport
47 Starter ___ (first house)
48 Numbers to crunch
49 Like -12, vis-a-vis 37
50 Grumpy workplace?
51 H's, in sorority names
Solution