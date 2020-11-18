Frigate Dingzhou in maritime live-fire training

Sailors wearing protecting masks assigned to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command deploy biological weapons in the commanding room aboard the guided-missile frigate Dingzhou during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

Maintenance personnel assigned to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command guide a ship-borne helicopter to lift off on the deck of the guided-missile frigate Dingzhou during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

Sailors assigned to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command heave the mooring line aboard the guided-missile frigate Dingzhou in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires anti-aircraft missiles at mock aerial target during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires a chaff round against a sea target during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires a chaff round against a sea target during a recent maritime live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)