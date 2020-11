In pics: cloud shrouded highway in Hefeng County, Hubei

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows vehicles running on a cloud shrouded highway in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows vehicles running on a cloud shrouded highway in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows vehicles running on a cloud shrouded highway in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows vehicles running on a cloud shrouded highway in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)