Palestinian artist knits art piece by using woolen thread in al-Bureij refugee camp

Ayah Maghari, a Palestinian artist, displays an art piece that she knit by using a woolen thread in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Ayah Maghari, a Palestinian artist, knits an art piece by using a woolen thread in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Ayah Maghari, a Palestinian artist, knits an art piece by using a woolen thread in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)