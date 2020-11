People wearing masks ride along a street in New York, the United States, Nov. 14, 2020. The United States has reported more than 10.8 million COVID-19 cases in total with the death toll from the disease exceeding 245,000 as of Saturday afternoon, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

US COVID-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.