Clean production line

A woman examines vehicle parts at an electrophoretic coating factory in Haian, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday. The company has set up an assembly line that sprays electrophoretic coating, raising the usage rate of raw materials to 93 percent from the previous 60 percent and reducing environmental pollution. Photo: cnsphoto

