Heavy rain and snow hit Changchun, northeast China's Jilin

Pedestrians walk past trees covered by icicles in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2020. Rarely seen heavy rain and snow plus strong wind hit Changchun on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A pedestrian watches tree icicles in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2020. Rarely seen heavy rain and snow plus strong wind hit Changchun on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Vehicles travel on an icy road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2020. Rarely seen heavy rain and snow plus strong wind hit Changchun on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Pedestrians walk under trees covered by icicles in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2020. Rarely seen heavy rain and snow plus strong wind hit Changchun on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A pedestrian walks past trees covered by icicles in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2020. Rarely seen heavy rain and snow plus strong wind hit Changchun on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)