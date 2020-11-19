Workers install Christmas tree at Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium

Workers install a Christmas tree at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Workers install a Christmas tree at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Workers install a Christmas tree at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Workers install a Christmas tree at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Christmas tree is installed at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Christmas tree is installed at the Grand Place of Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. This year's Christmas tree is 18m high, and will be decorated in the theme of 'renewal'. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)