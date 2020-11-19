First winter snowfall hits Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Vehicles run on the street during a snowfall in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Nov. 18, 2020. The first winter snowfall hit Tashkent on Wednesday. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. The first winter snowfall hit Tashkent on Wednesday. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

People walk on the steet during a snowfall in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Nov. 18, 2020. The first winter snowfall hit Tashkent on Wednesday. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)