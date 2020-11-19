Helicopters hover above sea

Two transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army hover above the sea during a penetrating flight training exercise on November 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

Two WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in extremely-low altitude during a penetrating flight training exercise on November 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

