Snow turns Xinjiang grassland into picturesque wonderland

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/11/19 21:57:20

Photo shows snow-covered grassland in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Snowfall has turned the grassland into a winter wonderland. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Photo shows snow-covered grassland in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Snowfall has turned the grassland into a winter wonderland. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Photo shows snow-covered grassland in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Snowfall has turned the grassland into a winter wonderland. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Photo shows snow-covered grassland in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Snowfall has turned the grassland into a winter wonderland. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Photo shows snow-covered grassland in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Snowfall has turned the grassland into a winter wonderland. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus