Over 1,000 mandarin ducks migrate to Zhanghe River for winter

Mandarin ducks swim along Zhanghe River in Jingmen, Hubei Province. Zhanghe River is an important ecological shelter zone in Hubei Province and a vital wetland in China. It has become the largest habitat of mandarin ducks in Asia. Over 1,000 mandarin ducks have migrated here from Siberia for winter in the past two weeks. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yuqing)

