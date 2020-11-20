Tourism industry developing in Beijing's Miyun district

People enjoy the autumn scenery in Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A meeting about tourism development was held in Miyun district in Beijing on Wednesday, with the aim of developing cultural tourism in 2021.The local authorities will develop tourism projects around the Great Wall and the district's reservoir to attract more tourists who prefer landscape and natural scenery.There will be support policies for cultural tourism industries such as hotels and tourist attractions as well as museums, libraries and bookstores.Gubei Water Town is one of the most well-known scenic spots in the district.Situated in Gubeikou Town in Miyun, Gubei Water Town surrounds the beautiful Mandarin Duck Lake Reservoir and leans against the Simatai section of the Great Wall. Regarded as "Wuzhen in Beijing," Gubei Water Town boasts a combination of mountains and ancient villages. The town is characterized by the northern architectural style, and the history and culture of the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and the Republic of China (1912-1949).Global Times