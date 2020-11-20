Hong Kong court adjourns case of ex-lawmakers disturbing LegCo order

File photo:VCG

A Hong Kong court on Thursday adjourned the proceedings of a case in which three ex-lawmakers were accused of disturbing the order of Legislative Council (LegCo) meetings to Feb 11, 2021.The former opposition lawmakers Ted Hui, Raymond Chan and Chu Hoi-dick were freed on 2,000, 1,000 and 1,000 Hong Kong dollar bail, respectively.They were charged with committing the crime of contempts and the crime of administering or attempting to administer noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy others.On May 28 and June 4, when the second and third readings of the National Anthem Bill were held at the LegCo chamber, the police received calls from the LegCo secretariat reporting that some people splashed foul-smelling liquid to the rostrum, which caused the suspension of ongoing LegCo meetings. The three were arrested on Wednesday.Chan and Chu resigned as the LegCo members on Sept. 30 and lost the qualification on Oct. 1. Hui left the post on Nov. 12 and lost the qualification the same day.