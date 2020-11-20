Driver detained after fatal accident, killing 9 people in Central China’s Henan

File photo: VCG

The driver of the truck in a fatal accident that has killed nine people and injured another four has been detained by local authorities, according to the website of the Huaibin government in Central China's Henan Province. Further investigation is underway.Two people died on the spot and another seven died on the way to or in hospital, while four other victims are receiving treatment, according to the government website. The traffic accident happened at 5 am Friday on Huaibin county's Wutong village section of a national highway in Xinyang City, Henan Province, China's Ministry of Public Security announced Friday morning.It is reported that a truck registered in Anhui Province collided with a crowd attending a funeral ceremony. Initial investigation revealed that the driver drove the truck to the left side of the road and ran into the funeral crowd.The Ministry of Public Security has dispatched an investigation team to the site.