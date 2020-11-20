Children at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City

A girl stands outside her house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, on Nov. 19, 2020. According to data issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, almost half of the Gazan residents are children, the majority of whom live in precarious conditions.Photo:Xinhua

